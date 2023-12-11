Houston Police are investigating a shooting after a 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on Wenda Street.

Police say the man was waiting for his ride outside an apartment complex and was shot around 11:30p.m.

According to police, witnesses told investigators they saw a man wearing all black walk up and shoot the man at least once before running away.

Officials say the man was seen wearing a black hoodie and was described as a black man in his 30s.

Police have not released any information on the suspected gunman at this time.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.