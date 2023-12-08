A man was shot and killed in a Houston home while he was Facetiming his girlfriend, police say.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Hage Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, the man, in his mid-40s, had been shot in the chest and died at the scene. Authorities say no one else was in the house when they arrived.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Hage Street.

According to police, before the shooting, the man had been on Facetime with his girlfriend and notified her that something wasn’t going right.

MORE NEWS: Livingston ISD Freshman student struck, killed by 18-wheeler after getting off school bus

During that interaction, police say someone came and shot the man twice. He was found in the living room.

According to police, a bright blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck was seen fleeing the home after the shots were heard.

Authorities say it’s unclear if more than one person was involved in the shooting or how they got into the house. They are reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.