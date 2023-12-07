Livingston ISD Freshman student struck, killed by 18-wheeler after getting off school bus

Texas DPS Troopers are investigating after a student was struck and killed in a tragic crash in Livingston on Thursday evening.

Officials said the crash involved a Livingston ISD bus on U.S. 59, north of Livingston.

Texas DPS Lieutenant Craig Cummings said that around 4:15 p.m. a Livingston ISD school bus was stopped and a 15-year-old freshman was getting off the bus.

That's when, according to authorities, an 18-wheeler failed to control his speed and struck the vehicle that was behind the bus. The school bus veered to the right and the 18-wheeler struck the student.

Officials said the bus did stop at a designated bus stop and the bus had its emergency lights activated.

In a statement to FOX 26, Livingston ISD said, "Our district lost a member of its family. At times like this, we are reminded how precious life can be and how fragile each life truly is. It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us. We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to family and friends.

All of our counselors are available in the morning to listen and help any students needing assistance. We are fortunate to have a team of experienced counselors who can provide much-needed comfort to our students and staff."