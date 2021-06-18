Houston mother fires off stern, yet funny Facebook post to ERCOT amid conservation tips
article
HOUSTON - Wendi Perez’s post directed at ERCOT has gained a lot of attention this week.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
ERCOT recently shared energy conservation tips to residents to raise the temperature in their thermostats. So one Houstonian took to Facebook to air her grievances over the advice in a very funny and relatable way.
RELATED: Some smart thermostats adjusted remotely during ERCOT's call for conservation
You can see the post here:
Advertisement