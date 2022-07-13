Houston mother arrested after children left alone in unlocked car

article

A Houston woman was arrested after she left her children alone in an unlocked car at night.

Deputies responded to a call about two young children left in a car outside the H-E-B at 12680 W. Lake Houston Parkway in northeast Houston. When they arrived, they found the car unlocked and running with the children secured in their car seats.

Deputies were able to identify, Avante Johnson, as the mother who exited the vehicle, after reviewing surveillance video.

The two children were unattended for more than 30 minutes by the time deputies found Johnson in the store.

Authorities said they called Child Protective Services, who gave permission for the children to go stay with their grandmother.

Johnson was charged with child endangering and taken to Harris County Jail, according to officials.

"Young children should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstances. We are thankful the children are healthy and safe and especially thankful for the concern of citizens," wrote Harris County Constable Precinct 3, Sherman Eagleton in a release.