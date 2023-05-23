A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old woman at a southwest Houston motel on Friday.

According to police, Felipe Martinez-Molina, 19, is charged with murder. He is accused in the death of Candeese Jenkins.

Felipe Martinez-Molina (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The shooting was reported around 10:10 a.m. Friday at a Scottish Inn & Suites at 9610 West Sam Houston Parkway South.

According to police, officers found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the front office of the business. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation led them to identify Martinez-Molina as the suspect, and he was charged on Saturday.

On Monday, Martinez-Molina was arrested by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.