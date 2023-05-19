Houston police are investigating after a woman was killed in shooting at a motel on Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 9610 West Sam Houston Parkway South, a Scottish Inn & Suites, around 10:10 a.m.

Police say the woman was shot and then transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect left the scene. Authorities are reviewing surviellence video to get a description of a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.