Angela Hamilton is in a place no parent ever wants to be. The only things she has left of her 26-year-old son Johnathan Hamilton is a jawbone and unanswered questions.

"If Johnathan was a blond-haired, blue-eyed girl, people would have come out of the woodwork to help," she said. "But he wasn't, and they didn't."

As far as Angela Hamilton is concerned, law enforcement has done little to investigate her son's death.

Johnathan Hamilton was diabetic and suffered from bipolar disease.

"Johnathan went missing on May 2, 2015," his mother said.

Two days after Johnathan was reported missing, Angela says Bastrop police called saying Johnathan was in their city and fine. But when his parents arrived in Bastrop, his car was there, but no Johnathan.

Fast-forward four years. It's July 2019 and a human jawbone is found on a sandbar on the Colorado River.

"When I first saw it, I thought this could be a missing persons case or something or might give someone some closure to help a crime," said Remington Werner when he found the jawbone in 2019.

"How do you come to terms with a jawbone is all that's left of your child when the police saw him, and he was fine, and this is what you have," said Angela.

No other remains were found.

A Justice of the Peace declared Johnathan Hamilton dead, the cause unknown.

"The truth is I will never have closure, the truth is I will never be able to give my child a proper funeral. The truth is I believe there's a murderer who has gotten off scot-free," Angela said.

The only proof of murder Angela Hamilton has is a mothers intuition.

"That somebody killed my son and I don't know why," she said.

Will she ever know the truth?

"I wonder," Angela replied.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office and the Bastrop Police Department say Johnathan Hamilton's death remains an open investigation, and both agencies will review any and all tips that come in.