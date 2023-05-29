Tammy Harman says her nephew John Allen Giddens was 13-years-old when he and his brothers came to live with her.

She immediately got them involved in church and tried to raise them right, but she says when John was an adult he moved in with a roommate, and she believes he got involved with some bad people.

"I believe that, and I believe these people know what happened," Harman said.

John Allen Giddens vanished on June 4th of 2005 he was 20 years old, Harman says the last time he was seen he showed up to his job at Long John Silver in Cypress.

"I actually got a call from his boss and he was saying you need to come and talk to me, something is wrong with John," Harman

Harman says his boss told her he seemed nervous and paranoid, but by the time she and her husband arrived at his job, John was long gone. He was last seen wearing his work uniform, but his car was eventually located in Mississippi.

"His car was found in another state, running on the side of a road with his keys, his phone his wallet," Harman explained.

It's been 18 years since John disappeared he would now be 38 years old. Harman says John had 7 siblings and was extremely close with his brothers.

"They live every day not knowing where their brother went, it just makes no sense at all that after 18 years, he wouldn't reach out," said Harman.

Some family members believe John is still out there somewhere, but for Harman, after so much time has passed, she's found it hard to have hope.

"I don't believe John is alive, and if he is I want John to know that we will welcome him back with open arms," Harman said.

If you have any information about the disappearance of John Allen Giddens you should call Houston police at (713) 884-3131 or crime stoppers if you'd like to remain anonymous remember even the smallest tip can help bring this family closure.

You can follow this link for a look at an official record of Long-term Missing persons throughout the state of Texas.