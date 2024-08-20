The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Officials are looking for 25-year-old Riccy Hernandez Maldonado.

SUGGESTED:

Officials said he was last seen Saturday in the 11500 block of Keegans Ridge Road around 10:00 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Hernandez Maldonado is described as a Hispanic, 5'4" tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

Authorities say she is known to ride Metro buses and Metro rail.

Anyone with information on Hernandez Maldonado's whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840.