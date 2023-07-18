Houston missing person: Authorities searching for 66-year-old man suffering from dementia

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing man suffering from dementia.

Authorities are looking for 66-year-old Alfred Jerome Martin, also known as "Abdul Rashid Salee."

Officials said Alfred was last seen on Tuesday on the 200 block of Gray Street in Houston.

Alfred was last seen wearing a striped yellow collard shirt, light blue hospital pants, and white sandals.

Authorities said Alfred suffers from dementia and was last seen on foot.

If you have any information on where Alfred is, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Intake Unit at (832) 394-1840.