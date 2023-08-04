article

A suspect is wanted for a deadly shooting at a convenience store in Houston’s Midtown neighborhood.

According to Houston police, Jahdari Hatton, 24, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

One man was killed and another was injured in the shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of San Jacinto Street.

Police say a fight had broken out in the store, which led to a suspect pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots into the store.

A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but he didn’t survive his injuries. Police identified him as 26-year-old Jonathan Pettway.

Another man was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene, officials say.

According to police, the investigation led them to identify Hatton as the suspect in the case, and he was charged on Thursday. He remains at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jahdari Hatton, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.