Houston's homicide detectives are currently at the scene of a shooting that occurred at the Sunoco, 2100 block of Fannin Street.

FOR MORE HOUSTON CRIME NEWS

According to HPD, around 2:18 p.m., officers responded to a call on reports of a male shooting inside the gas station striking two men.

Upon arrival, officers saw the first victim receiving CPR. He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The second victim was grazed by a bullet, treated on scene, and is expected to be fine.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

As of now, the motive for the shooting is currently unknown. But what officers do know is the male who was killed was arguing with the suspect.

After arguing the suspect, who is described as a Black male in his mid 20s, approximately 5'6" to 5'7" tall, slim build, wearing all black with red backpack, fled on foot.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.