Houston Methodist opens new donor milk depot as need rises

Houston Methodist has opened a new milk depot in Sugar Land, the first in Fort Bend County, where nursing mothers can donate breast milk for infants.

It comes as demand for human donor milk is rising.

When new mother Precious Okoh's baby girl was born prematurely, Okoh wasn't able to produce enough milk. But she says her baby is thriving on donated breast milk.

"She has doubled her birth weight. So with the help of the donor breast milk and other sources of nutrition and the amazing care team here at the NICU, she is where she is right now," said Okoh.

"It really is lifesaving for the most premature babies. Also, there are term babies that do have certain dietary restrictions and allergies where breast milk is really life-saving for them as well," explained NICU manager Theresa Walters at Houston Methodist Childbirth Center at Sugar Land.

Mother's Milk Bank Austin and Houston Methodist Childbirth Center at Sugar Land partnered to open a collection site where nursing mothers can donate breast milk. Mother's Milk Bank pre-screens the mothers, and tests and pasteurizes the milk.

"There have been shortages in donors, especially post-COVID," said Walters.

Demand for donor milk has been rising, especially since the 2022 recall of three infant formulas from an Abbott plant led to a massive formula shortage. Since then, ByHeart Inc, Perrigo Wisconsin, and most recently Reckitt have also had recalls of formula for babies with special dietary needs.

Since the 2022 formula shortage, the FDA has been overhauling its food safety division, including putting one person in charge of food safety and policy, and beefing up staffing to handle oversight of infant formula.

"I usually pump and make bottles for my kiddo and whatever he doesn't need, I freeze that. And every month or so I bring it in," said Hailey Stanford, RN.

Stanford is a nurse, a new mom, and the first to donate to the new site.

"It’s really needed. There’s a shortage right now. So whatever I can do to help, I’m happy to help," said Stanford.

Help that can be a source of life and relief.

"When you think there’s another mom who’s able to make that happen for my baby, when I was not able to do that, it really makes a huge lasting imprint on my heart," said Okoh.

Women breastfeeding infants under one-year-old can be screened to become milk donors by contacting Mother's Milk Bank Austin by calling (877) 813-6455. Parents in need of milk for their babies can also contact Mother's Milk Bank Austin.

Houston Methodist Childbirth Center at Sugar Land, a level III NICU, is located at 16655 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479.