Houston Mayoral Debate hosted by Healthcare for the Homeless - Houston

Houston Mayoral Elections
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - FOX 26 is sharing the live stream of Thursday night's Houston Mayoral Candidate Forum held by Healthcare for the Homeless-Houston. This is a free online event.

Healthcare for the Homeless - Houston (HHH) is our city's only federally qualified health center committed to promoting health, hope and dignity exclusively for those affected by homelessness through accessible and comprehensive quality care.

HHH envisions a world with pathways for moving beyond the cycle of homelessness through integrated healthcare and collaborative partnerships. 

The group is hosting an opportunity to hear from each mayoral candidate on their platform on addressing homelessness in Houston. 

The debate is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday night. 