Houston Mayoral Debate hosted by Healthcare for the Homeless - Houston

FOX 26 is sharing the live stream of Thursday night's Houston Mayoral Candidate Forum held by Healthcare for the Homeless-Houston. This is a free online event.

Healthcare for the Homeless - Houston (HHH) is our city's only federally qualified health center committed to promoting health, hope and dignity exclusively for those affected by homelessness through accessible and comprehensive quality care.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

HHH envisions a world with pathways for moving beyond the cycle of homelessness through integrated healthcare and collaborative partnerships.

The group is hosting an opportunity to hear from each mayoral candidate on their platform on addressing homelessness in Houston.

More information about the group, click here.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday night.