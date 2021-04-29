Houston mayor to announce implementation of police reform recommendations

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the police reform recommendations the city plans to implement on Thursday.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse, Municipal Court Director and Presiding Judge Elaine Marshall and others are expected to join the mayor for the announcement at 11 a.m.

It was nearly a year ago that the death of Houston native George Floyd sparked a national discussion about police reform.

It was during that time that Mayor Turner commissioned a police reform task force that would be put together. It included members of the community.

The panel made more than 100 recommendations that would encourage transparency in the Houston Police Department. These recommendations include releasing body cam video to the public within 30 days of major cases, adding dashboard cameras to all patrol cars and hiring more staff to answer 911 mental health calls.

Mayor Turner said that not all of the recommendations would be implemented.

During a speech to Congress, marking his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about coming together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the community.

"I know Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in a very productive discussion with Democrats in the Senate. We need to work together to find a consensus. But let's get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death," President Biden said.

