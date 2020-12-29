Houston mayor asks residents to avoid large gatherings for New Year’s Eve

Texas hit a new record high number of coronavirus hospitalizations on Monday, and Houston leaders are trying to keep the numbers down in the city as another holiday approaches.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is saying there isn’t much the city can do, and is urging people to avoid large gatherings for New Year’s Eve.

Texas was already a coronavirus hot spot in some counties, but now the state hit a new record high when it comes to hospitalizations. As of Monday, there were more than 11,000 being treated and 49 new deaths reported.

The Houston Health Department reported nearly 800 new cases and one death on Monday.

In Houston, the numbers have been slowly climbing in the wrong direction since the fall.

Mayor Turner was present when health department employees received the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Mayor Turner says that although hospitalizations are on the rise, and the city’s positivity rate is around 11%, the city doesn’t have the resources for law enforcement to break up large gatherings.

"People have to be responsible. People also have to assume the responsibility that when they hold these large events and people end up getting sick, and some people could eventually die, people have to assume the responsibility for that," Mayor Turner said.

One thing the public can do to help is to go get tested so they are not a danger to infect others, especially those who traveled for Christmas. The earliest you can go get tested is three days following your arrival.

