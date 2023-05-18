Funeral services for a Houston man who drowned while saving two boys who fell in Brays Bayou were held Thursday.

The family of Miguel Calzada told FOX 26 that jumping in the swift current to save lives is something the 24-year-old would do without hesitation.

SUGGESTED: Houston crash: Police, suspect crash their cars into two homes on Holly Park Drive

"He’s a hero. He was very caring," says his sister Claudia Moreno. "I’m telling you, if he had the opportunity, he’d do it again."

Family members describe Calzada as a loving, generous person who left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He loves sports and would often hang out with his cousin, Christian Murillo. The two were together May 10 while riding their bikes near Brays Bayou. They spotted the two 12-year-olds who fell in the water near the bridge by Almeda and MacGregor.

"My first reaction was to save the two kids. Miguel came right behind and saved the two kids," says Murillo. "This was no accident. Miguel had just told me in the parking lot that he wanted to change his life and be closer to Jesus. He’s my guardian angel now."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Calzada was studying IT, business, and accounting at Alvin Community College and had one semester left to graduate. Family members, dressed in all white, celebrated his life at Forest Park South Funeral Home in Pearland on Thursday. Doves were released at his burial site.

Over $18,000 was raised on his GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

The family thanked all the supporters and people who assisted in Miguel's search efforts.