A man shot two suspects who were allegedly trying to get into his car at an apartment complex, police say.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 17600 block of Wayforest Drive.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, the man reported that he was sitting in his car talking to his girlfriend when he saw a couple of people trying to open his doors, and it wasn’t clear if they were trying to rob him or take the car.

Police say the man in the car started shooting. One suspect was shot in the shoulder and chin and ran away with another person, police say.

Another suspect was shot in the leg and remained at the scene, authorities say.

According to police, the shooter called 911 for help, and the ones who ran away called 911 as well.

SUGGESTED: Judge sets $1 bond for 47-year-old habitual offender charged with violent crimes

Both suspects, believed to be in their late teens or 20s, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police say they didn’t find any firearms on the suspects, but they did find some live rounds in the direction they ran.

Police say the shooter is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.