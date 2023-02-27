Houston man sentenced to 60 years behind bars for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, killing her new boyfriend

article

A Houston man will spend the next 60 years behind bars for kidnappings his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting her boyfriend in 2020, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Malcolm Posey, 24, plead guilty Friday to the murder of 20-year-old Ronald Plumber in exchange for a prison sentence of 60 years.

Posey was facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if he had been convicted of capital murder.

Houston Police Department officers said Posey went to his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2020. When Posey arrived, officials said, he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend and took the car keys of another witness in the apartment.

Officials said other residents, who heard the shots, saw Posey dragging his ex-girlfriend out of the apartment by her hair. They also saw Posey fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Then about an hour later, officials said they located Posey and the woman in the car in the 12700 block of Fuqua Street. That's when Posey was arrested.

"Domestic violence takes all kinds of forms, and this was an attack that included a kidnapping and a fatal shooting," Ogg said in a news release. "And now this man will spend decades, and hopefully the rest of his life, in prison."

Assistant District Attorney Chandler Raine, who prosecuted the case with ADA Ryan Trask, noted that Plumber was actually the woman’s former long-term boyfriend, and she was reuniting with him when Posey killed him.

"The only reason that Ronald Plumber is dead is because this defendant felt rejected and took an innocent life," Raine said. "This is just as much a case of domestic violence as if it were between two intimate partners."