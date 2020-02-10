Police: Suspect murdered man, kidnapped ex-girlfriend in SE Houston

article

Police say a man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend after shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Malcolm Isiah Posey, 21, is charged with capital murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Posey forced his way into an apartment on MLK Blvd near Van Fleet Street around 11:50 p.m. Sunday and shot the victim.

Police say Posey then took the victim’s car keys and forcibly took his ex-girlfriend from the apartment.

According to HPD, Posey fled the scene with his ex-girlfriend in the stolen vehicle, but officers located both of them an hour later. Posey was arrested. Police say the woman was not harmed.

Police say the man that Posey shot at the apartment died at the scene. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

