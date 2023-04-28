A Houston man was sentenced to 50 years for shooting a man in the back of the head at a convenience store on Bissonnet in 2021.

"This was a senseless murder that has absolutely devastated a grieving family," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "This man chose to use a gun to settle some minor spat, and now a young girl will grow up without a father and the gunman will spend decades in prison."

Dwaine Allen Davis Jr., 32, was sentenced to 50 years in prison by a judge late Wednesday after being convicted of murder by a Harris County jury in the death of 28-year-old Edwin Lavon Alcorn on April 28, 2021.

The two men knew each other and both hung out at the Fuel Depot at 11575 Bissonnet.

On the night of the murder, a witness dropped off Davis at the gas station and left. Davis was wearing a dark hoodie and a mask over his nose and mouth.

Davis started talking to a group of young men gathered outside the store. Alcorn approached the group, and he and Davis exchanged words. As the victim turned his back and began to walk away, Davis shot him in the back of the head.

After he fell, Davis shot him several more times and ran away.

Surveillance video recorded Davis arriving at the store and the shooting minutes later.

After seeing the video, investigators with the Houston Police Department tracked down the vehicle that Davis got out of and questioned the driver, who provided information that ultimately led to the charges against Davis.

Jurors in Davis’ trial heard that detectives conducted a months-long investigation and were able to piece together evidence that led to Davis’ arrest for murder. The jury also heard jail calls from Davis in which he implicated himself in the slaying.

"The Houston Police Department did a great job of connecting the dots to put all of this together," said Assistant District Attorney Dave Brucker, a chief prosecutor who handled the case with ADA Mitchell Sanchez.

"This was a cold-blooded killing that started out as a ‘whodunit,’ and there was a very thorough investigation that ultimately led to Dwaine Davis," Brucker said. "There were a lot of people affected by Edwin Alcorn’s death, including his young daughter and his parents and siblings. Several family members testified about losing him, and many others were present throughout the entire trial."

Because Davis was convicted of murder, he must serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.