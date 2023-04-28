12-year-old girl shot in north Harris County, two juveniles detained police say

Harris County authorities have arrested four juveniles after a young girl was shot in north Houston.

Deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office arrived at the intersection of Imperial Green Drive and Imperial Lake Drive and found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Investigators say five juveniles arrived at a 14-year-old's home in the 20100 block of Gripper Way to fight him. The boy was in fear for his life and shot a gun at the car the group arrived in.

This is when the 12-year-old girl got shot, officials say, and she was taken to a local hospital.

Imperial Green shooting (Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

The remaining four juveniles abandoned the car they were in which deputies say they later discovered to be reported stolen.

According to Herman's Office, the juveniles were located, and the driver was identified and arrested. Officials say they put the juvenile girl in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor vehicle.

The shooter was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Constable Mark Herman says.