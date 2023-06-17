A man who removed his ankle monitor to murder a teen has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Jodan Isaiha Lopez, 22, was sentenced Thursday for the murder of Austin Balogun, 19, back in July 2018.

Jordan Isaiha Lopez, 22 (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Investigators say Lopez and another man went to Balogun's home in Cypress, where they tied up the 19-year-old to rob him. While Lopez held Balogun at gunpoint, the DA's office says he was able to get a gun and shot Lopez in the hand.

That's when court records say Lopez shot and killed Balogun before fleeing. At the time, officials said Lopez was supposed to be wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor while out on bond for a home invasion crime he committed six months before, but had it removed.

The 22-year-old is now serving a 35-year prison sentence for the murder.

"We are already dealing with rampant gun crime, and the situation gets worse when criminals can simply remove the ankle monitors they are supposed to wear as a condition of bond," Harris County DA Kim Ogg said. "It is a tragedy that a young man lost his life to someone who took advantage of the system to commit murder while free on bond."