Houston man fatally shot by police suspected in deadly shooting at McDonald's: HPD

A man who was fatally shot by police last week is believed to have killed a man who was in line at a west Houston McDonald’s in February, the police department says.

According to police, ballistics evidence linked the suspect, 18-year-old Alberto Riascos, to the deadly shooting of 47-year-old Clifton Zeno III.

RELATED: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in West Houston, authorities investigating

Zeno was shot while in line at the fast food restaurant on Westheimer Road near Tanglewilde Street around 4 p.m. February 23. He died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Family members hold photos of Clifton Zeno during a press conference on March 7.

According to police, during the investigation, homicide detectives learned that Riascos was possibly the suspect in Zeno’s murder. Authorities say Riascos was also wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"So two reasons to get Mr. Riascos into custody. One on the outstanding aggravated assault - deadly weapon warrant, and two, so that homicide detectives could talk to him about this case," Houston Police Department Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said.

RELATED: Man shot, killed at west Houston McDonald's over argument about spot in line

On March 2, officers located Riascos walking near his apartment in the 2500 block of Lazy Hollow Drive.

"When our officers went to take Riascos into custody last Wednesday evening at about 6 p.m. he pulled out a pistol and fired a shot. One of our sergeants discharged his weapon and fatally struck Riascos," said Executive Chief Slinkard.

Alberto Riascos (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say the suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene of the officer-involved shooting.

"The gun that he pointed and fired at the sergeant, the ballistics from that weapon from Wednesday night at the scene of the officer-involved shooting, matches the ballistics from the murder weapon in the McDonald's shooting and the killing of Mr. Zeno," Executive Chief Slinkard said.

Advertisement

Anyone with additional information in either incident is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.