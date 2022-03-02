Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in West Houston, suspect shot

article

Authorities are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in West Houston on Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex at 2601 Lazy Hollow Drive, near Westheimer Road.

Police said preliminary information is a suspect was shot at the location and taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.