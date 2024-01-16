Houston man dies after running across I-610 freeway, 19-year-old charged

Houston police say a 19-year-old was arrested for intoxication after the passenger in the car he was driving was killed after being hit on the freeway.

According to HPD officials, 25-year-old Tyriq Mosley Smith was a passenger in a blue Nissan Sentra driven by Chrishaun Dontez Johnson near 1111 West Loop North on Sunday.

Around 1:35 a.m., Smith got into an argument with Johnson and asked him to pull over, which he did. Smith got out of the car and ran across the freeway, but was hit by a gray Mercedes Benz E400 in the southbound lanes, police report.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Johnson and the driver of the Mercedes were evaluated for impairment. Houston police arrested and charged Johnson with driving while intoxicated.

The 45-year-old male driver of the Mercedes did not show signs of intoxication and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.