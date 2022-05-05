Houston man charged with murder after woman’s body found in box

article

The man who was arrested after a woman was found dead in a cardboard box in southwest Houston is now charged with murder, court records show.

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, is facing the upgraded charge after previously being charged with tampering with evidence last month.

RELATED: Woman's body found in box: Disturbing details revealed in court

The gruesome discovery was made on April 17 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Bissonnett Street.

Investigators said a resident called around 2:45 p.m. to report a suspicious package left in the parking lot. Inside the box, investigators discovered a woman’s body.

RELATED: Woman's body found in cardboard box at Southwest Houston apartment complex

Police allege Moreno used a handcart to wheel the box out of his apartment and through the complex.

According to documents read in court after his arrest in April, Moreno reportedly told police that someone had broken a window to get into his apartment a few days prior and brought in a large box with a bad smell and what appeared to be blood on the bottom. He allegedly told police that he believed there was a body inside but didn’t call authorities because he didn’t want to get in trouble.

According to the court documents, the woman’s face had multiple deep lacerations, as if an ax or machete had been used, and her facial bones appeared to be broken.

Advertisement

The medical examiner's office determined that the woman’s primary cause of death was blunt head trauma. They have not released her identity.