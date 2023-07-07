Houston man celebrates his 100th birthday in style

One Houston man got to celebrate his 100th birthday on Friday!

John "JB" Robinson was born on July 7, 1923, in Riverside Texas.

SUGGESTED: 'Have a blessed day': Young cashier's kind act goes viral

For 40 years, Robinson worked as a welder for Champion Paper Mill in Pasadena.

Some of his hobbies include gardening and is an avid coin collector with his prized find being a 1909 VBD Lincoln Penny.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Robinson also offered some tips for the next generation of folks, "Always do what your parents say," he said. "Make your bed every morning."

The celebration was held at Brookdale Cypress Station.

Happy birthday, JB!