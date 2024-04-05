Houston police have arrested a suspect charged in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Zayden Kimple and the wounding of another at 1100 Providence Street around 1:40 a.m. on October 14, 2023.

Joseph Rodolfo Rodriguez, 21, is charged with murder.

Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting at a warehouse where a party was occurring and learned one man had gotten into an argument with other people.

The man was shot and killed while trying to obtain property that had been allegedly stolen from him.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Kimple to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers determined a second 21-year-old male had been shot, and was also transported by paramedics to an area hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.

Further investigation, witness statements, and surveillance video identified the suspect as Rodriguez.

He was charged for his role in the shooting on Monday, April 1, and arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on Thursday, April 4.