After winning a Lotto Texas® jackpot prize worth an estimated annuitized $6.25 million, a Houston resident brought home more than groceries from a Kroger's in Pearland.

The winner, who chooses to remain anonymous, chose the cash value option when purchasing their ticket. They received $3,584,496.28 before taxes. Their ticket was purchased at the Kroger 308 at 11003 Shadow Creek Parkway.

In the drawing held on August 30, the winner perfectly matched all six numbers drawn (6-11-16-21-25-32).

Multimillion-dollar jackpots can be won with Lotto Texas, in which players choose six numbers from a pool of one to 54.

The drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. You can also play for an additional $1 per play with the Extra! The add-on feature allows you to win up to $10,000 more in non-jackpot prizes.