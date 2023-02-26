The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest might be one of the biggest things people look forward to at the Houston Rodeo and some congratulations are in order for the winners who poured their heart and soul into their culinary creations.

In a press release by the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, more than 250 teams competed at this year's contest, and on Saturday night, Jasper County Go Texan was named Grand Champion Overall.

McLennan County Go Texan, meanwhile, was ranked Reserve Champion overall.

The 3-day contest held teams from all across the state (and the world) for championship titles in Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert, and the Open Contest.

Here are the winners from their respective categories:

Brisket

Champion – Always Able But Confused Cookers

Second Place – San Augustine County Go Texan

Third Place – Metro Go Texan 1/BJ’s Blue Smoke BBQ

Ribs

Champion – Hardin County Go Texan

Second Place – Metro Go Texan 5/The Worms BBQ Team

Third Place – Rancho Cerveza

Chicken

Champion – Guzzlin’ Gourmets

Second Place – The Star of Texas Cooking Team

Third Place – Paloma Blanca

Go Texan

Grand Champion – Jasper County Go Texan

Reserve Champion – McLennan County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

Champion – Orange County Go Texan – TX Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake

Second Place – Hardin County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake

Third Place – Shelby County Go Texan – Nana’s German Chocolate Cake

Open Contest

Champion – Lonesome Dove Cookers – Turf and Surf

Second Place – Half Fast Cookers – Surf and Turf

Third Place – Ritch’s Raiders – Shrimp Grits

Specialty Awards

Best Façade – Limestone County

Best Overall Theme – Saddle Tramps

Best Skit – BOHICA

And for the third time, the Houston Rodeo also held a Jr. Cookoff, featuring young competitors ages 8 to 14-years-old that were given a steak to prepare.

The young chefs were judged on their steak's appearance/presentation as well as tenderness and taste.