Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2023: World's Championship BBQ contest winners
HOUSTON - The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest might be one of the biggest things people look forward to at the Houston Rodeo and some congratulations are in order for the winners who poured their heart and soul into their culinary creations.
HOUSTON RODEO: What tickets to buy, where to get them | Find out where to park | METRO Guide
In a press release by the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, more than 250 teams competed at this year's contest, and on Saturday night, Jasper County Go Texan was named Grand Champion Overall.
McLennan County Go Texan, meanwhile, was ranked Reserve Champion overall.
The 3-day contest held teams from all across the state (and the world) for championship titles in Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert, and the Open Contest.
Here are the winners from their respective categories:
Brisket
- Champion – Always Able But Confused Cookers
- Second Place – San Augustine County Go Texan
- Third Place – Metro Go Texan 1/BJ’s Blue Smoke BBQ
Ribs
- Champion – Hardin County Go Texan
- Second Place – Metro Go Texan 5/The Worms BBQ Team
- Third Place – Rancho Cerveza
Chicken
- Champion – Guzzlin’ Gourmets
- Second Place – The Star of Texas Cooking Team
- Third Place – Paloma Blanca
Go Texan
- Grand Champion – Jasper County Go Texan
- Reserve Champion – McLennan County Go Texan
Dutch Oven Dessert
- Champion – Orange County Go Texan – TX Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake
- Second Place – Hardin County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake
- Third Place – Shelby County Go Texan – Nana’s German Chocolate Cake
Open Contest
- Champion – Lonesome Dove Cookers – Turf and Surf
- Second Place – Half Fast Cookers – Surf and Turf
- Third Place – Ritch’s Raiders – Shrimp Grits
Specialty Awards
- Best Façade – Limestone County
- Best Overall Theme – Saddle Tramps
- Best Skit – BOHICA
And for the third time, the Houston Rodeo also held a Jr. Cookoff, featuring young competitors ages 8 to 14-years-old that were given a steak to prepare.
The young chefs were judged on their steak's appearance/presentation as well as tenderness and taste.
- Champion – Brodie Daniel, Metro Go Texan 1/BJ’s Blue Smoke BBQ
- Second Place – Karley Aleksines, Williamson County
- Third Place – Braxton Kolojaco, 300 Justice Road