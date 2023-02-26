Expand / Collapse search

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2023: World's Championship BBQ contest winners

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo kicks off

Rodeo season has officially arrived. CEO & President Chris Boleman drops by to talk about the exciting event.

HOUSTON - The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest might be one of the biggest things people look forward to at the Houston Rodeo and some congratulations are in order for the winners who poured their heart and soul into their culinary creations. 

HOUSTON RODEO: What tickets to buy, where to get them | Find out where to park | METRO Guide

In a press release by the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, more than 250 teams competed at this year's contest, and on Saturday night, Jasper County Go Texan was named Grand Champion Overall. 

McLennan County Go Texan, meanwhile, was ranked Reserve Champion overall. 

The 3-day contest held teams from all across the state (and the world) for championship titles in Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert, and the Open Contest.

Pizza making at the World's Championship Bar-B-Que contest

Bar-b-que isn't the only thing that can be eaten at the World's Championship Bar-B-Que contest.

Here are the winners from their respective categories: 

Brisket

  • Champion – Always Able But Confused Cookers
  • Second Place – San Augustine County Go Texan
  • Third Place – Metro Go Texan 1/BJ’s Blue Smoke BBQ

Houston Rodeo: 'Brisket Cases' competes in every BBQ cookoff since 1974

The first Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest started back in 1974 and there are a few teams who have competed in every one since then! FOX 26's Shelby Rose caught up with one of the original teams the 'Brisket Cases' to see how things have changed over the years.

Ribs

  • Champion – Hardin County Go Texan
  • Second Place – Metro Go Texan 5/The Worms BBQ Team
  • Third Place – Rancho Cerveza

Chicken

  • Champion – Guzzlin’ Gourmets
  • Second Place – The Star of Texas Cooking Team
  • Third Place – Paloma Blanca

Go Texan

  • Grand Champion – Jasper County Go Texan
  • Reserve Champion – McLennan County Go Texan

Go Texan Day educating some first-time rodeo attendees

FOX 26 Business Reporter Tom Zizka explains more about 'Go Texan Day' and what it means in regards to the Houston Rodeo.

Dutch Oven Dessert

  • Champion – Orange County Go Texan – TX Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake
  • Second Place – Hardin County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake
  • Third Place – Shelby County Go Texan – Nana’s German Chocolate Cake

Open Contest

  • Champion – Lonesome Dove Cookers – Turf and Surf
  • Second Place – Half Fast Cookers – Surf and Turf
  • Third Place – Ritch’s Raiders – Shrimp Grits

Specialty Awards

  • Best Façade – Limestone County
  • Best Overall Theme – Saddle Tramps
  • Best Skit – BOHICA

And for the third time, the Houston Rodeo also held a Jr. Cookoff, featuring young competitors ages 8 to 14-years-old that were given a steak to prepare. 

Houston Rodeo: Junior Bar-B-Que Cookoff hits the grill

The Junior BBQ Cook-Off is back at the World's Championship BBQ Contest this year as the smaller cooks go head-to-head for the best steak! FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks with a 9-year-old competing as part of a legacy team and the former BBQ Contest Chairman David Stone.

The young chefs were judged on their steak's appearance/presentation as well as tenderness and taste. 

  • Champion – Brodie Daniel, Metro Go Texan 1/BJ’s Blue Smoke BBQ
  • Second Place – Karley Aleksines, Williamson County
  • Third Place – Braxton Kolojaco, 300 Justice Road