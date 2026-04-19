Lightning strike causes house fire in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - A fire crew was called to a northeast Harris County home on Saturday after a lightning strike reportedly started a house fire.
NE Harris County: House fire caused by lightning
What we know:
The fire happened at a home on Slate Mountain Lane, near West Lake Houston and Deussen Parkways.
Officials believe the fire was started by lightning due to the storms that were moving across Houston at the time.
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According to a Houston Fire official, the crews went into a defensive mode at one point because the second floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries or deaths have been reported.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding the extent of the damage to the home.
The Source: Raul Reyes, Houston Fire Department Senior Captain