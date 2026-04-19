Lightning strike causes house fire in northeast Harris County

The Brief Police were called to a home near West Lake Houston Parkway. The second floor was fully engulfed in flames, at one point. No injuries were reported.



A fire crew was called to a northeast Harris County home on Saturday after a lightning strike reportedly started a house fire.

NE Harris County: House fire caused by lightning

What we know:

The fire happened at a home on Slate Mountain Lane, near West Lake Houston and Deussen Parkways.

Officials believe the fire was started by lightning due to the storms that were moving across Houston at the time.

RELATED: High water slows down East Freeway traffic

According to a Houston Fire official, the crews went into a defensive mode at one point because the second floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the extent of the damage to the home.