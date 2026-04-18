High water slows down East Freeway traffic

The Brief High waters are causing traffic on I-10 East at McCarty Street. A cold front is bringing heavy rain for Southeast Texas through early Sunday. A Flood Advisory is currently in effect.



Traffic is nearly at a standstill along the East Freeway due to high water.

East Freeway traffic due to flooding

Local perspective:

Houston TranStar cameras show backup building up on I-10 East at McCarty Street. The high water is impacting traffic in both directions.

Cars can be seen using the entrance ramp as an exit. Larger vehicles are trekking their way through the water.

Big picture view:

Southeast Texas will continue to see showers and storms throughout the evening on Saturday, with the worst of the heavy rain late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. There's a risk for heavy downpours that could lead to a few flooded streets and some strong storms.

Periods of heavy rainfall exceeding 2–3" will lead to a risk of minor flooding especially after midnight Saturday into the very early morning hours Sunday . Model trends continue to support the heaviest rain occurring overnight and ending by 7am Sunday.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for Harris, Fort Bend, Liberty, and Chambers counties.