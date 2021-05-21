Houston ISD to name Tennessee school district leader lone superintendent finalist: sources

article

Houston ISD, the state’s largest school district, will announce the lone finalist for superintendent on Friday.

Multiple sources tell FOX 26 the Houston ISD board of trustees will name Millard House II the lone finalist.

He is the Director of Schools for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in Tennessee.

The board is voting during a private meeting on Friday morning. He will be publicly introduced during a news conference at noon.

In November, Dr. Grenita Lathan was not given the job, despite serving as interim for nearly three years after the former superintendent, Richard Carranza, left for New York in 2018. Dr. Lathan will begin a new position with Springfield Public Schools in Missouri in July.

The search included input from the community including the Houston Federation of Teachers and roughly 30 current teachers at HISD.

HISD is still in the process of a possible state takeover by the TEA, who could potentially block the new hire, again.

According to the timeline for the superintendent search, the new superintendent would begin service on June 17.