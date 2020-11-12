Expand / Collapse search

Houston ISD Board of Trustees rejects naming Dr. Grenita Lathan as lone finalist for superintendent

HOUSTON - The Houston ISD Board of Trustees has rejected naming Dr. Grenita Lathan as the lone finalist for the superintendent position. 

During a meeting on Thursday night, trustees heard from numerous district employees and residents. Most comments were in support of Lathan, while there were some who said the district should have a full search completed for superintendent. 

The vote was six opposed and three in favor. 

Lathan has served as interim superintendent for the district since March of 2018. 

According to the school district, the board voted to suspend the search for a superintendent in February of 2019. 

Also determined during the meeting, trustees voted six in favor and three against to resume the search for a superintendent. 

It’s unclear when the search will restart. 