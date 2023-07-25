Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles previewing teacher evaluation system for NES, NESA campuses

article

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles announced that he is previewing a new teacher evaluation system for NES and NESA campuses.

The entire plan is available for review by clicking here.

School officials said Miles is seeking input from the teachers, families, and SDMC's at NES and NESA campuses.

The communication stated that if you happen to get a survey from your principal, you're asked to share your thoughts.