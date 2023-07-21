Houston ISD TEA takeover: How job cuts will impact the district

Staff reductions at Houston Independent School District (HISD) are expected to save tens of millions of dollars. HISD Superintendent Mike Miles announced the job cuts in a meeting Thursday night.

Of the more than 2,300 positions that are being cut at the central office, 1,675 of them were already vacant and simply won’t be filled.

"In June, the day I arrived we had 10,204 positions on the books at the central office," Miles told the group.

In the virtual meeting late Thursday, HISD Superintendent Mike Miles explained just how many jobs are being cut in the district.

"We have reorganized and we now have 7,857 positions in the central office. So that’s a reduction of 2,347," says Miles.

The cuts come as concern consumed some HISD teachers who thought they weren’t getting the higher salary they were promised for working at NES New Education System school.

"The salary stated in the offer letter was $63,000, which I was promised $87,000," says HISD Special Education Teacher Mario Williams.

After visiting HISD headquarters, Williams learned he will receive his $87,000 salary, and he isn’t the only teacher to receive the incorrect salary offer letter.

He says he was told, "They worked hard from 8 aa.m. to 11 p.m. last night to correct everyone’s issues. I’m just glad now it’s fixed," says Williams.

HISD says the 672 workers who had their jobs eliminated are able to apply for other open positions in the district.