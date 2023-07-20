Houston ISD cuts over 2,300 positions as part of reorganization at Central Office

article

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles announced during a virtual meeting on Thursday evening that the district has reorganized its Central Office.

According to Miles, there were 10,204 positions on the books at the Central Office in June. But as of today, there are now only 7,857 positions at Central Office.

Miles said 672 people lost their positions during the reorganization, and eliminated most of the 2,347 were vacancies.

Miles said many of the 672 people will receive positions in the district.

The announcement comes as Miles is meeting with parents and community members ahead of the upcoming school year.