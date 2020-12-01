Houston ISD says 42% of students failed at least one class during first grading period

Houston ISD says 42% of students failed one or more classes during the first few weeks of virtual learning.

HISD's first grading period included six weeks of 100% virtual learning, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district released the information Tuesday as schools prepare to wrap up their second grading period.

Michelle Williams, a teacher at Kashmere High School says 42% of kids failing may sound alarming, but she doesn’t believe the number is too far off from years past.

"A lot of our kids are below grade level anyway, so when the pandemic hit a lot of those structures and supports were taken away. I'm not surprised that that is happening. And I can almost guarantee you that a lot of them are coming from kids at schools they struggle anyway. So when you dig down into the numbers, disaggregate it, and break it up by school, it wouldn't be alarming. I can almost guarantee that," said Williams.

Williams also serves in leadership at a local teacher's union.

Williams soundly believes the kids most disproportionately affected by the change to virtual learning are the ones who come from struggling families.

She proposes having more flexibility in when kids can learn.

"Especially at our high school, I have cases where students are working and a lot of kids are helping out at home because a lot of our kids, their parents may have worked at restaurants and are not bringing in the same type of income that they were. And I think that's where our school district needs to get creative and help kids be successful meaning night school. We need to create creative solutions for these students that fit their needs, because that's the only way that they're going to be successful," Williams said.

HISD returned to in-person instruction on October 19.

Currently, the district says 59% of students have chosen to remain learning virtually, and 41% have chosen to return to in-person learning.