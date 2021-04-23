Houston ISD playgrounds open, in-person outdoor graduations to be permitted

article

Houston ISD says all school playgrounds are now open, and in-person outdoor graduations will be permitted this spring.

In a statement on Friday, the district said the updates were made "based on an ongoing review of local public health conditions and vaccine distribution efforts."

HISD says that masks and physical distancing will continue to be required in all schools, buildings and buses.

According to the statement, all school playgrounds are open, and recess and is permitted, effective immediately.

"Masks must be worn while playing on the equipment and during recess to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the district stated.

This spring, HISD says, in-person outdoor gradations will be permitted with an event safety plan and limited attendance to maintain physical distancing.

District officials say end-of-year school celebrations for students only will also be permitted with an event safety plan.

"Safety is at the heart of our decision making and HISD will continue to monitor conditions and update protocols as needed," the district’s statement says. "The HISD Communicable Disease Plan has been updated to reflect these changes."

