Houston ISD places several individuals on 14-day self-quarantine

Houston Independent School District has placed several individuals on a 14-day self-quarantine.

The Houston Independent School District has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, acting out of an abundance of caution, several individuals have been placed on a 14-day self-quarantine. All self-quarantine individuals recently returned from a country on the CDC travel warning list or are closely related to someone who did.

Schools will be identified specifically if cases are positively confirmed.

In any situation involving the assessment of students and staff, the HISD Health and Medical Services Department closely consults with the City of Houston Health Department or the Harris County Public Health Department, as well as the CDC, and follows guidelines established by these agencies. As a precautionary measure, impacted schools will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization. This includes fogging all rooms with CDC-recommended disinfectant and cleaning all air ducts, a common practice for potential cases of airborne viruses.

For all other schools, HISD is continuing to follow its standard procedure for routine cleaning and disinfection of schools, with special emphasis placed on disinfection of door handles, desks, and other frequently touched areas, as suggested by local and state health officials and the Texas Education Agency.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Custodial teams also are making sure all schools and buildings are properly stocked with needed supplies, including soap, paper towels and toilet paper. Surplus supplies also have been ordered and are on-hand, should schools need to be quickly restocked. Campus custodial staff should continue to follow the standard process for re-ordering supplies if needed. All routine school cleaning is done by in-house and contract custodial crews. Any additional cleaning and disinfecting supplies for teachers to have on hand in their classrooms must be ordered at the campus level. Bus sanitization is also taking place.

Advertisement

As Spring Break approaches, the district is asking all HISD students, families, and staff to take extra precautions when traveling. Follow all CDC travel guidelines, which provide country-specific information.