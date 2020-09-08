Houston ISD experiences technical issues on first day of virtual classes

article

The Houston Independent School District is reporting technical issues on the first day of virtual classes.

HISD says they are aware of the issues and are working swiftly to resolve them.

They say students can access the HUB through a direct link at https://houston.itslearning.com

Parents on social media were reporting trouble accessing the district’s website on Tuesday morning. Attempts to access the website resulted in a 504 error.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.