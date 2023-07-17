Houston ISD: District hiring officers with higher salaries, sign-on bonuses

article

The Houston Independent School District has announced they are increasing starting salaries as well as offering a sign-on bonus for officers, according to a statement.

School officials said Houston ISD has increased the starting salary for an 11-month officer to $54,000 and a 12-month officer to $63,800. Each will also receive an annual increase through the 16th year in rank.

"Protecting and serving students, staff, and the community are critical components to school-based law enforcement," said HISD Interim Chief of Police Shamara Garner. "Our goal at HISD PD is to recruit officers that support those critical components as well as our mission of ‘We protect, We serve, and We solve’. Our agency is the largest ISD and police department in the state of Texas with competitive salaries and benefits compared to other school districts and police agencies."

In addition to the competitive salaries and benefits, all officers that remain with HISD Police Department will receive a $1,000 bonus in September 2023 and new hires will receive a $2,000 bonus for the 2023-2024 school year with half being given once the official offer is accepted and the other half after a successful completion of new hire field trainings.

Houston ISD PD will be hosting a virtual information session for anyone interested on July 27 in which details for this date will be shared prior to the session taking place.

If you're interested in applying for a position, click here.