Houston ISD community meetings continue, questions remain about programs and teacher pay

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles held a series of community meetings this week to discuss his new plans for improving the district.

The meetings were met with mixed reactions from teachers, parents, and community members. Some educators expressed concern about their ability to create their own curriculum under the new system, while others were worried about the impact of the changes on dual language programs.

Miles defended the new plans, saying that they are necessary to improve student achievement. He also said that the district is committed to maintaining dual language programs.

"If teachers are micromanaged, they will flee this district in droves. I promise you," says one teacher.

"My advice to you...If you really like to do your own curriculum, work at a school that's not NES or NES aligned," says Miles.

He argues many of the teachers at the NES schools are ok with not having to create lesson plans.

New information from the district Tuesday shows 845 "highly skilled educators" have been hired at NES schools, with only 65 vacancies remaining. According to the chart, the majority of those hires were already in the district.

The next community meeting is scheduled for Thursday. It will be held virtually.