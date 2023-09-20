Authorities are at the scene of an overturned school bus in southeast Houston.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning near the intersection of Berkley Street and Kimble Street, near the South Loop East.

SkyFOX aerials showed a Houston ISD bus flipped onto its side.

Authorities at the scene of a school bus crash in Houston.

It’s unclear if any students were on the bus at the time or if anyone was injured.

A damaged car was also towed from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.