Houston investigating disturbing incidents in quiet, gated communities

Houston police are investigating alarming incidents in quiet, gated communities in the Upper Kirby area.

Houston crime: Authorities investigating incidents in gated communities

Neighbors are on edge after a man is accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman at the Village at West University Apartments.

The backstory:

Houston police shared video on social media and said they are looking for the man seen in the footage who allegedly broke into a woman’s apartment last Thursday, assaulted her and stole money. A neighbor says it’s shocking.

What they're saying:

"How could this happen? It’s a nice complex. I moved in here simply because it’s a nice complex," said Rachel Bolan, the Village at West University resident.

Bolan said the complex, operated by Greystar, posted a note on every door and emailed everyone, alerting them of the incident and warning residents to keep their doors and windows locked, to not let anyone in you don’t know and to call police if they see anything suspicious.

Photo of the note to apartment residents

"We can’t have someone running around committing crimes and doing that to people attacking people, stealing from people and sexually assaulting people. That’s disgusting. People like that need to be taken off the streets because it puts innocent people in harms way," said Bolan.

At the same time, police are investigating a separate case that happened months ago less than a mile away in another gated community.

Police say at Inverness Apartment Complex, owned by Morgan Group, a woman reported a man was looking through her window and tried to get in on four occasions, three times in January and once in March. Police say the man is seen on video and they are looking for him. Another resident said it's the first time he heard about this.

"I haven’t heard any bad stories in this area," said Nicolas Guarisco. "Hope they catch him soon, and it doesn’t happen again."

FOX 26 reached out to the Morgan Group and Greystar and is waiting to hear back. Houston police said at this time, the incidents are not linked together. They are investigating both cases separately.