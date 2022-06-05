Expand / Collapse search

Houston influencer killed in car crash

Houston
Paul Dibello, who was known as 'Paul Whisky,' and had a huge following on social media, died in a car crash.

HOUSTON - Condolences are pouring in for a Houston influencer.

The 34-year-old was extremely popular on social media with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. 

He was also a salesperson for Exclusive Furniture. 

Co-workers said Dibello was loved by so many people and will be missed. 

The official cause of the car crash has not yet been released. 