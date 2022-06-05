Houston influencer killed in car crash
HOUSTON - Condolences are pouring in for a Houston influencer.
Paul Dibello, who was known as ‘Paul Whisky,' died in a car crash.
The 34-year-old was extremely popular on social media with over 200,000 followers on Instagram.
He was also a salesperson for Exclusive Furniture.
RELATED: Social media influencer found dead in Houston apartment, alleged suspect identified
Co-workers said Dibello was loved by so many people and will be missed.
Advertisement
The official cause of the car crash has not yet been released.