Houston influencer killed in car crash

Condolences are pouring in for a Houston influencer.

Paul Dibello, who was known as ‘Paul Whisky,' died in a car crash.

The 34-year-old was extremely popular on social media with over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

He was also a salesperson for Exclusive Furniture.

Co-workers said Dibello was loved by so many people and will be missed.

The official cause of the car crash has not yet been released.