Houston family looks forward to justice after arrests made in infant dead

The Brief The parents of a baby found dead in a dresser drawer at a Houston motel have been charged with murder. The baby's family is relieved after pushing for justice for more than a year. The grandmother says she hopes the parents remain behind bars.



Two parents have been charged with murder over a year after their infant was found dead in a dresser drawer at a Houston motel.

Houston Murder Charges

The backstory:

Three-month-old Brooklyn was found dead inside a closed dresser drawer, where she reportedly slept inside the motel. The medical examiner's office ruled Brooklyn’s death a homicide by suffocation.

The tragedy happened at the Days Inn near Mission Bend in May 2024. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office recently charged her parents, Destiny Campos and Jeremy Fancher, with murder.

Jeremy Fancher and Destiny Campos

New court documents said the family lived at the motel and Fancher was at the store that day getting items for Memorial Day celebrations, came back to find Brooklyn in a closed drawer and performed CPR. The mother said she was asleep and assumed Brooklyn was with her father. Fancher said the drawer was slightly open before he left.

Campos claims Fancher would complain about the baby screaming, put the baby in the drawer and sometimes close it with a towel, so the baby couldn’t kick it open. A motel housekeeper told police she noticed the baby in the drawer crying while Campos was sleeping. She told the motel management and confronted Campos, who allegedly said it was okay while laughing.

Campos was booked into the Harris County jail. Fancher was taken to the Tom Green County jail. Fancher's current girlfriend, Marilyn Mork, was also arrested. She was charged with hindering apprehension. At this time, Brooklyn’s older brother, who was there that tragic day, is being cared for by his great-aunt.

Family reacts to murder charges

What they're saying:

Brooklyn's family looks forward to the infant's alleged killers being prosecuted.

"I’m grateful Brooklyn is finally going to get justice," said Lisa Farrell, the baby’s grandmother.

Farrell defined what she believes justice would be in this case.

"Them both being in prison for life," said Farrell.

FOX 26 sat down with Brooklyn’s great-grandmother in April. She reached back out to FOX 26, seeking justice.

"How did you allow your 3-month-old baby to be shut in a closed dresser drawer where she can’t breathe?" said Luann Simon, Brooklyn’s great-grandmother. "I’m thankful they’ve been charged. Now I just hope they hold them so they can’t hurt any more children."

Campos' bond was set at $300,000. The grandmother said Campos is pregnant and has concerns if Campos is able to get out on bond.

"She’s going to run with the new baby and something is going to happen, and it’s going to be the fault of the system," Farrell said.