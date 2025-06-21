Parents among three arrested, charged one year after infant's death in west Houston motel, sheriff says

The Brief Three-month-old Brookelyn was found dead inside a motel room, allegedly inside a closed dresser drawer in May 2024. The baby's parents and the father's current girlfriend were reportedly arrested on Friday and Saturday. Brookelyn's great-grandmother spoke to FOX 26 in April calling for accountability.



The parents of a baby girl who was allegedly found dead in a Houston motel have been arrested over a year since their daughter's passing, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Harris County: Parents arrested for infant's motel death

What we know:

Sheriff Gonzalez announced the arrests of three people on X: Destiny Campos, Jeremy Fancher, and Marilyn Monk.

Campos and Fancher are reportedly charged with murder for the 2024 death of their three-month-old daughter, Brookelyn. Campos was booked into the Harris County Jail Friday night, and Fancher was taken to the Tom Green County Jail on Saturday.

According to Harris County court records, Campos' bond has been set at $300,000.

According to the sheriff, Fancher's current girlfriend, Marilyn Monk, was also arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Jail. She was reportedly charged with Hindering Apprehension.

What we don't know:

Fancher and Monk's court records were not available at the time of this report.

The backstory:

Three-month-old Brookleyn was found dead inside a motel room, allegedly inside a closed dresser drawer. The tragedy happened at the Days Inn near Mission Bend in May 2024.

Records from the medical examiner's office ruled the infant's death a homicide by suffocation.

Sheriff Gonzalez says Destiny Campos and Jeremy Fancher had lived at the motel for over a year.

The infant would allegedly sleep inside a dresser drawer, which was where she was found deceased.

‘Something is definitely wrong’

What they're saying:

Brookelyn's great-grandmother, Luann Simon, reached out to FOX 26 in April 2025 because she was fighting for justice in this case.

"Have you lost faith in the system since no charges have been filed yet?" asked FOX 26 Reporter Jillian Hartmann during their April 30 interview.

"Yes, I think the Harris County Sheriff’s Department has either messed this case up, or they are failing to do their job. Something is definitely wrong, because it’s not like they are looking for a suspect, they know who was in that room. They found drugs in that room," Simon responded. "Justice for me is taking accountability for this baby’s death. Justice for me is arrests being made."

The other side:

Simon said the baby’s mother and father were living at the motel with Brookelyn and her 1-year-old brother.

At that time, both the mother and father claimed they were innocent and blamed each other. The father says he was at the store and came back to find Brookelyn in the closed drawer. The mother says she was asleep and assumed Brookelyn was with her father.

